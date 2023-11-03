North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Moore County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 2
- Location: Robbins, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Garner High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.