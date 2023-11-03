North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northeast Guilford High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Catholic High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexander Central High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
