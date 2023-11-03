Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Lincoln County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lincolnton High School at North Surry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lincoln High School at Ledford Senior High School