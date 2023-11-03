Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Gaston County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Gaston High School at AC Reynolds High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3

6:45 PM ET on November 3 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at Statesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherryville High School at Eastern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Ramseur, NC

Ramseur, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunter Huss High School at Hickory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashbrook High School at Oak Grove High School