North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Durham County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Charles E. Jordan High School at Holly Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hanover High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hanover High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.