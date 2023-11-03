If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Durham County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Charles E. Jordan High School at Holly Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hanover High School at Hillside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hanover High School at Charles E. Jordan High School