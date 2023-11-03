North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Davidson County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Davidson High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lincoln High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Davidson High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.