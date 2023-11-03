Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Davidson County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need here.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Davidson High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Senior High School at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Davidson High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lincoln High School at Ledford Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at Albemarle High School