North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Craven County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Pitt High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.