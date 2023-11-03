North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Chatham County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwood High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.