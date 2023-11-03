Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Catawba County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Bandys High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunter Huss High School at Hickory High School