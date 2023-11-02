The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Wake Forest vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-12.5) 45 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-12.5) 44.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Duke Betting Trends

Wake Forest has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Duke has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Devils have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

