The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) meet a fellow ACC foe when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

On defense, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by giving up just 320.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 96th (349.6 yards per game). With 342.5 total yards per game on offense, Wake Forest ranks 102nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 80th, giving up 384.5 total yards per contest.

We give more details below

Wake Forest vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Wake Forest vs. Duke Key Statistics

Wake Forest Duke 342.5 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (101st) 384.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.3 (23rd) 143 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.1 (38th) 199.5 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (116th) 15 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (25th) 10 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (78th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has put up 1,279 passing yards, or 159.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.8% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 10.3 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 110 times for 493 yards (61.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has run for 425 yards across 86 carries.

Jahmal Banks paces his squad with 476 receiving yards on 42 receptions with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put up a 357-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 45 targets.

Wesley Grimes' 35 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,102 yards (137.8 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 352 rushing yards on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 488 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

Jaquez Moore has racked up 405 yards on 75 attempts, scoring three times.

Jordan Moore's leads his squad with 440 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 57 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 30 passes for 435 yards (54.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 17 catches for 144 yards, an average of 18 yards per contest.

