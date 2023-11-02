Which team is on top of the SWAC as we head into Week 10 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

7-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: W 45-7 vs Prairie View A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 40-14 vs UAPB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jackson State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 31-16 vs Alabama A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Alcorn State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 24-3 vs Mississippi Valley State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alcorn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Southern

Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Southern

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: W 23-17 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Alcorn State

@ Alcorn State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas Southern

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-6 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 23-17 vs Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Jackson State

@ Jackson State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 31-16 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Grambling

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 28-14 vs Bethune-Cookman

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Grambling jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Alabama State

@ Alabama State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 45-7 vs Florida A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Prairie View A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UAPB

UAPB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

10. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-7

1-7 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 28-14 vs Grambling

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bethune-Cookman jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel:

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-7 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 24-3 vs Alcorn State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi Valley State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman

@ Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel:

12. UAPB

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: L 40-14 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAPB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Prairie View A&M

@ Prairie View A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.