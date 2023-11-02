Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 2?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Seth Jarvis a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has a goal in two of 10 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Jarvis has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
