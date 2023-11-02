In a Week 10 schedule that has a lot of competitive matchups, fans from North Carolina should tune in to see the Wake Forest Demon Deacons versus the Duke Blue Devils.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-12.5)

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Elon Phoenix at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Davidson Wildcats at Stetson Hatters

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Spec Martin Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Towson Tigers at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Truist Stadium

Truist Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Bryant Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Beirne Stadium

Beirne Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Carolina Catamounts at Wofford Terriers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Gibbs Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 21 Tulane Green Wave at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-17)

Charlotte 49ers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Tulsa (-4)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-3.5)

Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-4.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!