Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Looking to bet on Bunting's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Bunting vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 17:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Bunting has a goal in three of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 10 games this season, Bunting has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bunting has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Bunting goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 18 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 3 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

