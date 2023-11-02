The New York Rangers (7-2), winners of five games in a row, will host the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 37 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With 36 goals (3.6 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's third-best offense.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 10 4 6 10 7 5 46.6% Seth Jarvis 10 4 5 9 2 8 56.9% Martin Necas 10 4 5 9 5 2 42.1% Teuvo Teravainen 10 8 1 9 1 2 53.5% Michael Bunting 10 3 5 8 4 2 37.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 18 total goals (only two per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 28 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 18 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players