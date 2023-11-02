Duke vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Demon Deacons are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Duke vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-12.5)
|45
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Duke (-12.5)
|44.5
|-600
|+430
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Duke vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Duke has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Blue Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.
- Wake Forest has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.