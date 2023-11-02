The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in a clash of ACC foes.

Duke ranks 78th in points scored this season (25.9 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 15.0 points allowed per game. With 22.3 points per game on offense, Wake Forest ranks 104th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 58th, giving up 24.5 points per game.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Duke vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Duke Wake Forest 349.6 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.5 (106th) 320.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (72nd) 179.1 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.0 (86th) 170.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (104th) 8 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (112th) 10 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (78th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has recorded 1,102 yards (137.8 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (44.0 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has 488 rushing yards on 83 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 75 times this year and racked up 405 yards (50.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's leads his squad with 440 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 30 passes for 435 yards (54.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 17 receptions for 144 yards, an average of 18.0 yards per contest.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,279 yards on 105-of-185 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 82 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 82 carries.

Demond Claiborne has rushed for 493 yards on 110 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justice Ellison has racked up 425 yards (on 86 carries).

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 476 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has totaled 357 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Wesley Grimes' 35 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Duke or Wake Forest gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.