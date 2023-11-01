Buy Tickets for Wake Forest Demon Deacons Basketball Games
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will next play at home against the NJIT Highlanders, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Wake Forest games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Wake Forest's next matchup information
- Opponent: NJIT Highlanders
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Wake Forest's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Wake Forest players
Shop for Wake Forest gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Hunter Sallis
|8
|18.1
|3.0
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|48.6% (53-109)
|42.9% (21-49)
|Kevin Miller
|8
|17.3
|3.0
|3.6
|1.6
|0.1
|46.6% (48-103)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Cameron Hildreth
|8
|17.1
|4.6
|3.5
|0.6
|0.1
|51.1% (48-94)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Andrew Carr
|8
|15.3
|7.4
|1.1
|0.6
|2.4
|50.0% (40-80)
|36.0% (9-25)
|Parker Friedrichsen
|8
|3.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|33.3% (9-27)
|30.8% (8-26)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.