It's not enough to simply be a fan of UNC Wilmington. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Seahawks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UNC Wilmington Seahawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UNC Wilmington team leaders

Want to buy Lexi Jackson's jersey? Or another UNC Wilmington player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taylor Henderson 6 13.0 6.0 2.0 2.0 0.2 Evan Miller 6 12.2 5.3 1.2 0.7 0.2 Kylah Silver 6 11.2 4.5 1.2 2.3 0.2 Lexi Jackson 6 5.8 9.3 0.8 0.7 2.0 Britany Range 6 5.0 3.0 1.3 0.8 0.7 McCall King 6 4.8 2.5 0.3 1.0 0.0 Corrie McLaughlin 5 2.6 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.6 Mary Ferrito 6 2.2 3.3 3.3 0.5 0.2 Kylie Chavis 5 1.0 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 Sammy Ackles 3 1.0 1.7 0.0 0.7 0.0

UNC Wilmington season stats

This season, UNC Wilmington has won only two games (2-4).

The Seahawks have one home win this year (1-3) and are 1-1 on the road.

UNC Wilmington, in its best win of the season, took down the Winthrop Eagles 66-58 on November 29.

The Seahawks have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games left on UNC Wilmington's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Seahawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming UNC Wilmington games

Check out the Seahawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Iowa State A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Nebraska A 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Davidson A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 North Carolina Central H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Norfolk State A 4:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on UNC Wilmington this season.

Check out the Seahawks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.