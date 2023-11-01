The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) will be at home against the Montreat Cavaliers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming UNC Wilmington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Montreat H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Georgia Southern A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Marshall A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Arkansas A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Drexel A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Towson A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Monmouth H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Delaware H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Elon A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Charleston (SC) H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Northeastern A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Stony Brook A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Campbell H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Drexel H 7:00 PM

UNC Wilmington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Montreat Cavaliers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top UNC Wilmington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trazarien White 8 19.3 6.5 1.4 1.1 0.4 58.3% (56-96) 33.3% (5-15)
Shykeim Phillips 8 13.9 2.3 2.8 1.9 0.1 50.0% (43-86) 12.5% (1-8)
Maleeck Harden-Hayes 8 11.5 5.4 0.6 0.3 0.5 47.8% (32-67) 39.5% (15-38)
KJ Jenkins 8 9.8 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.0 38.6% (27-70) 41.7% (20-48)
Donovan Newby 8 8.5 2.1 1.8 0.4 0.0 52.8% (19-36) 44.0% (11-25)

