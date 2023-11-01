Do you live and breathe all things UNC Wilmington? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Seahawks. For additional info, including up-to-date team stats, keep scrolling.

UNC Wilmington team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trazarien White 6 18.8 5.2 1.7 1.5 0.5 Shykeim Phillips 6 13.0 1.5 2.8 2.2 0.2 Maleeck Harden-Hayes 6 12.7 5.7 0.8 0.2 0.7 KJ Jenkins 6 10.7 2.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 Donovan Newby 6 8.3 2.7 2.2 0.3 0.0 Nick Farrar 6 7.8 4.0 1.7 0.2 0.2 Nolan Hodge 6 5.2 2.7 0.7 0.7 0.2 Shemar Rathan-Mayes 6 3.8 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.0 Noah Ross 6 2.3 3.2 0.7 1.0 0.0 Khamari McGriff 6 1.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 1.0

UNC Wilmington season stats

UNC Wilmington is 5-1 on the season so far.

The Seahawks are 2-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

UNC Wilmington, in its best win of the season, beat the Murray State Racers 83-81 in overtime on November 20.

This season, the Seahawks haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 24 games remaining on UNC Wilmington's schedule in 2023-24, and one are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UNC Wilmington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 East Carolina A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Kentucky A 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Montreat H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Georgia Southern A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Marshall A 7:00 PM

