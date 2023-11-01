On deck for the UNC Greensboro Spartans women (6-3) is a matchup at home versus the Elon Phoenix, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming UNC Greensboro games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Elon H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 North Carolina Central H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 South Carolina Upstate A 11:00 AM
Thu, Dec 21 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Converse H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Livingstone H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Wofford H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Furman H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Mercer A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Samford A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Chattanooga H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 East Tennessee State H 1:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Western Carolina A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Furman A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Wofford A 2:00 PM

UNC Greensboro's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Elon Phoenix
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Greensboro Coliseum

Top UNC Greensboro players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jayde Gamble 9 11.9 2.7 2.7 3.0 0.4 43.6% (44-101) 33.3% (10-30)
Ayanna Khalfani 9 11.1 7.3 3.3 0.8 0.6 45.1% (41-91) 0.0% (0-4)
Isys Grady 9 10.2 4.1 2.0 1.1 0.1 42.9% (39-91) 42.9% (6-14)
Khalis Cain 9 7.3 8.0 0.2 0.9 0.8 56.5% (26-46) -
Nasia Powell 9 5.7 1.4 1.1 0.1 0.0 40.5% (17-42) 45.5% (10-22)

