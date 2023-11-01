UNC Asheville's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 3-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Upcoming UNC Asheville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 North Carolina Central H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UNC Greensboro H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Brevard H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 South Carolina Upstate A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Presbyterian H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 High Point H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Longwood A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Winthrop H 6:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Radford A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Charleston Southern A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Gardner-Webb H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Winthrop A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 High Point A 7:00 PM

UNC Asheville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Carolina Catamounts
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ramsey Center

Top UNC Asheville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
McKinley Brooks-Sumpter 6 14.2 7.8 1.3 0.8 0.3 47.0% (31-66) 50.0% (1-2)
Lalmani Simmons 8 10.3 3.3 0.8 0.9 0.1 35.9% (28-78) 27.6% (8-29)
Mallory Bruce 8 7.9 4.0 1.3 0.6 0.3 42.1% (24-57) 26.3% (5-19)
Jaila Lee 8 7.5 5.1 1.4 1.5 0.4 37.5% (24-64) 16.7% (2-12)
Jamaya Blanks 7 5.7 5.9 0.9 1.3 0.4 28.3% (15-53) 28.6% (4-14)

