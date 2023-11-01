Buy Tickets for UNC Asheville Bulldogs Women's Basketball Games
UNC Asheville's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 3-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Upcoming UNC Asheville games
UNC Asheville's next matchup information
- Opponent: Western Carolina Catamounts
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Ramsey Center
Top UNC Asheville players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|McKinley Brooks-Sumpter
|6
|14.2
|7.8
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|47.0% (31-66)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Lalmani Simmons
|8
|10.3
|3.3
|0.8
|0.9
|0.1
|35.9% (28-78)
|27.6% (8-29)
|Mallory Bruce
|8
|7.9
|4.0
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|42.1% (24-57)
|26.3% (5-19)
|Jaila Lee
|8
|7.5
|5.1
|1.4
|1.5
|0.4
|37.5% (24-64)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Jamaya Blanks
|7
|5.7
|5.9
|0.9
|1.3
|0.4
|28.3% (15-53)
|28.6% (4-14)
