UNC Asheville (5-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, on the road against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Upcoming UNC Asheville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Western Carolina A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Auburn N 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 South Carolina State H 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Appalachian State N 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Kennesaw State H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 UAB A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 South Carolina Upstate H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Presbyterian A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 High Point A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Longwood H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Winthrop A 6:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Radford H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Charleston Southern A 5:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Gardner-Webb A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Winthrop H 2:00 PM

UNC Asheville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Carolina Catamounts
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ramsey Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UNC Asheville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Drew Pember 8 18.1 7.4 3.1 0.9 1.9 50.6% (43-85) 36.4% (12-33)
Josh Banks 9 13.4 4.3 0.9 0.7 0.3 42.9% (36-84) 34.7% (17-49)
Fletcher Abee 9 12.4 1.9 0.9 0.4 0.2 42.9% (33-77) 43.3% (26-60)
Nicholas McMullen 9 9.0 6.2 0.9 1.1 0.3 60.4% (32-53) -
Caleb Burgess 9 6.6 3.0 5.4 0.7 0.1 39.3% (22-56) 30.0% (3-10)

