UNC Asheville (5-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, on the road against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Upcoming UNC Asheville games

UNC Asheville's next matchup information

Opponent: Western Carolina Catamounts

Western Carolina Catamounts Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Ramsey Center

Ramsey Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UNC Asheville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Drew Pember 8 18.1 7.4 3.1 0.9 1.9 50.6% (43-85) 36.4% (12-33) Josh Banks 9 13.4 4.3 0.9 0.7 0.3 42.9% (36-84) 34.7% (17-49) Fletcher Abee 9 12.4 1.9 0.9 0.4 0.2 42.9% (33-77) 43.3% (26-60) Nicholas McMullen 9 9.0 6.2 0.9 1.1 0.3 60.4% (32-53) - Caleb Burgess 9 6.6 3.0 5.4 0.7 0.1 39.3% (22-56) 30.0% (3-10)

