North Carolina's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Tar Heels are currently 6-3) on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, versus the UConn Huskies.

If you're looking to see the North Carolina Tar Heels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming North Carolina games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Broadcast: ESPN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Carolina's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Carolina players

Shop for North Carolina gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Deja Kelly 9 16.1 3.3 2.6 1.9 0.4 37.2% (48-129) 26.7% (8-30) Alyssa Ustby 9 11.0 8.4 3.2 1.9 1.1 46.2% (42-91) 0.0% (0-5) Maria Gakdeng 9 10.9 6.1 0.3 0.4 1.3 71.4% (40-56) - Lexi Donarski 9 10.6 2.1 1.2 1.0 0.0 37.6% (32-85) 40.0% (22-55) Indya Nivar 9 6.6 4.9 1.0 1.3 0.6 36.1% (22-61) 25.0% (5-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.