Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the North Carolina Tar Heels! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get North Carolina Tar Heels jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

North Carolina team leaders

Want to buy Alyssa Ustby's jersey? Or another North Carolina player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Deja Kelly 7 16.1 3.7 2.0 1.9 0.4 Maria Gakdeng 7 11.1 5.6 0.3 0.6 1.1 Alyssa Ustby 7 9.7 8.4 2.9 2.1 1.0 Lexi Donarski 7 9.1 1.4 1.1 1.0 0.0 Indya Nivar 7 6.9 4.9 0.6 1.3 0.6 Paulina Paris 7 5.1 1.1 1.6 0.6 0.0 Kayla McPherson 6 5.0 1.2 1.7 1.2 0.0 Anya Poole 4 4.3 4.3 0.5 1.0 1.0 Reniya Kelly 7 1.9 2.1 1.0 0.7 0.0 Alexandra Zelaya 4 2.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3

North Carolina season stats

North Carolina has won five games so far this season (5-2).

The Tar Heels have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

North Carolina has nine games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Tar Heels? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming North Carolina games

Check out the Tar Heels in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 South Carolina H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 UConn N 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Oklahoma N 9:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on North Carolina this season.

Check out the Tar Heels this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.