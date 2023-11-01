The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) will next be in action against the Kentucky Wildcats, on Saturday, December 16 at 5:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the North Carolina Tar Heels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming North Carolina games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Location: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Broadcast: CBS

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Carolina's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Carolina players

Shop for North Carolina gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% RJ Davis 9 21.0 3.2 2.7 0.9 0.0 44.0% (62-141) 36.4% (24-66) Armando Bacot 9 15.9 11.9 1.4 0.4 1.7 51.0% (49-96) 33.3% (1-3) Ingram Harrison 9 15.1 6.4 2.6 1.3 0.3 48.5% (47-97) 46.3% (19-41) Cormac Ryan 8 10.4 2.9 1.8 1.0 0.5 32.9% (24-73) 25.5% (12-47) Elliot Cadeau 9 7.1 1.6 4.1 0.4 0.1 44.9% (22-49) 27.3% (3-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.