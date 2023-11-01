Buy Tickets for North Carolina Central Eagles Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 3-5, the North Carolina Central Eagles' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Jacksonville Dolphins, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11.
Upcoming North Carolina Central games
North Carolina Central's next matchup information
- Opponent: Jacksonville Dolphins
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Swisher Gymnasium
Top North Carolina Central players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kimeira Burks
|8
|14.5
|4.0
|1.1
|1.6
|0.0
|35.7% (40-112)
|31.0% (22-71)
|Kyla Bryant
|8
|12.5
|4.4
|2.3
|2.5
|0.1
|37.8% (37-98)
|21.2% (7-33)
|Morgan Callahan
|7
|11.1
|9.1
|1.3
|1.9
|0.3
|34.1% (29-85)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Nijah Cunningham
|8
|6.5
|4.5
|0.4
|0.9
|0.5
|45.7% (21-46)
|-
|Janiah Jones
|7
|7.1
|2.6
|1.9
|2.1
|0.0
|31.6% (18-57)
|23.5% (4-17)
