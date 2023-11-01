It's not enough to simply be a fan of North Carolina Central. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Eagles by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

North Carolina Central team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kimeira Burks 7 14.1 3.7 1.3 1.6 0.0 Kyla Bryant 7 12.3 4.3 2.3 2.4 0.1 Morgan Callahan 6 11.7 8.7 1.3 1.8 0.2 Nijah Cunningham 7 7.4 4.9 0.4 1.0 0.6 Janiah Jones 6 7.3 2.8 1.8 2.2 0.0 Jada Tiggett 5 7.4 4.4 0.6 2.2 1.8 Ray'ven Robinson 5 6.6 3.2 3.6 1.8 0.0 Teneil Robertson 6 5.5 3.8 4.0 1.8 0.2 Kimia Carter 3 4.3 1.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 Taylor Williams 2 4.0 3.0 1.5 1.5 0.0

North Carolina Central season stats

North Carolina Central has three wins so far this season (3-4).

The Eagles are 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

North Carolina Central, in its signature win of the season, beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 69-58 on November 22.

This season, the Eagles haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina Central has 22 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming North Carolina Central games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Campbell A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Jacksonville A 6:30 PM Thu, Dec 14 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UNC Wilmington A 2:00 PM

