North Carolina Central's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Eagles are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, away versus the Radford Highlanders.

If you're looking to see the North Carolina Central Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming North Carolina Central games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central's next matchup information

Opponent: Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Dedmon Center

Dedmon Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Carolina Central's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Carolina Central players

Shop for North Carolina Central gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Po'Boigh King 10 14.4 4.8 1.5 1.5 0.2 44.7% (55-123) 31.0% (13-42) Ja'Darius Harris 9 13.9 2.2 2.0 0.8 0.0 47.8% (43-90) 37.8% (14-37) Fred Cleveland Jr. 9 13.6 2.8 3.9 1.4 0.1 43.7% (45-103) 32.0% (16-50) Perry Smith Jr. 10 7.1 5.1 0.1 0.8 0.7 67.4% (29-43) 0.0% (0-2) Josh Smith 8 8.0 2.5 1.6 0.9 0.1 38.5% (20-52) 30.8% (4-13)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.