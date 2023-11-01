Buy Tickets for North Carolina A&T Aggies Women's Basketball Games
Currently 3-4, the North Carolina A&T Aggies' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Mercer Bears, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to see the North Carolina A&T Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming N.C. A&T games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
N.C. A&T's next matchup information
- Opponent: Mercer Bears
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Corbett Sports Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for N.C. A&T's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top N.C. A&T players
Shop for N.C. A&T gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Maleia Bracone
|7
|12.1
|6.0
|3.0
|2.6
|0.4
|42.3% (30-71)
|30.0% (12-40)
|Chaniya Clark
|7
|11.3
|7.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.4
|50.8% (33-65)
|20.0% (2-10)
|Jordyn Dorsey
|7
|11.0
|4.3
|3.3
|1.7
|0.0
|33.8% (23-68)
|36.0% (9-25)
|D'Mya Tucker
|7
|10.1
|5.0
|2.3
|1.1
|0.7
|37.7% (23-61)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Nyah Willis
|7
|6.7
|1.9
|2.0
|0.6
|0.3
|41.9% (13-31)
|35.7% (5-14)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.