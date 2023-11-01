Next up for the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) is a matchup away versus the High Point Panthers, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming N.C. A&T games

N.C. A&T's next matchup information

Opponent: High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top N.C. A&T players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Landon Glasper 7 18.7 2.7 1.6 0.9 0.3 31.9% (37-116) 29.2% (19-65) Jeremy Robinson 7 11.6 4.7 0.4 0.3 0.3 53.7% (29-54) 18.2% (2-11) Camian Shell 7 9.0 3.7 6.1 1.0 0.1 32.2% (19-59) 31.6% (6-19) Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes 7 7.9 2.4 1.1 0.6 0.4 34.0% (18-53) 31.8% (14-44) Kyle Duke 7 7.4 2.1 1.3 0.3 0.3 37.5% (18-48) 23.5% (4-17)

