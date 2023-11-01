When you're rooting for N.C. A&T during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Aggies' recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get North Carolina A&T Aggies jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

N.C. A&T team leaders

Want to buy Landon Glasper's jersey? Or another N.C. A&T player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Landon Glasper 6 18.8 2.0 1.7 0.8 0.3 Jeremy Robinson 6 11.2 4.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 Camian Shell 6 8.8 3.0 5.7 1.0 0.2 Kyle Duke 6 8.3 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.2 Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes 6 8.3 2.3 1.0 0.7 0.3 Jalal McKie 6 4.3 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 Nikolaos Chitikoudis 6 4.2 3.3 0.3 1.3 1.3 Evan Joyner 6 3.7 4.3 1.0 1.2 0.8 Ahmad Hamilton 3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Nai Ashley-Emory 2 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0

N.C. A&T season stats

N.C. A&T has not yet won a game this season (0-6).

This season, against Division 1 opponents, N.C. A&T is winless.

This season, the Aggies haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of N.C. A&T's 25 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Aggies? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming N.C. A&T games

Check out the Aggies in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Citadel H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 High Point A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 North Carolina Central H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Texas Southern N 9:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Jackson State N 8:30 PM

Check out the Aggies this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.