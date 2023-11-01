Do you live and breathe all things NC State? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Wolfpack. For additional details, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

NC State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Casey Morsell 6 14.5 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.3 Jayden Taylor 6 13.3 3.8 1.8 1.3 0.2 DJ Horne 6 11.2 2.8 2.2 1.7 0.0 D.J. Burns 4 12.5 5.3 2.3 1.3 0.3 Dennis Parker Jr. 6 6.8 3.8 0.8 1.5 0.7 Michael O'Connell 6 6.2 3.0 3.2 0.8 0.0 Ben Middlebrooks 6 5.5 4.0 0.3 1.0 0.2 DJ Burns Jr. 2 14.0 5.5 3.0 1.0 0.5 Mohamed Diarra 6 4.5 5.3 0.2 0.0 0.7 LJ Thomas 3 2.3 2.3 1.7 0.0 0.3

NC State season stats

This season, NC State has won four games so far (4-2).

The Wolfpack are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

NC State, in its best win of the season, took down the Abilene Christian Wildcats 84-64 on November 10.

The Wolfpack, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

Of NC State's 26 remaining games, five are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming NC State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Boston College A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 UT Martin H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Tennessee N 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Saint Louis H 7:00 PM

