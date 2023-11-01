Buy Tickets for Elon Phoenix Women's Basketball Games
The Elon Phoenix (2-6) will be on the road against the the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Elon games
Elon's next matchup information
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Greensboro Coliseum
Top Elon players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Maraja Pass
|8
|7.9
|4.1
|3.1
|1.3
|0.0
|44.0% (22-50)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Iycez Adams
|7
|8.6
|5.7
|0.9
|0.7
|1.4
|47.5% (28-59)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Ajia James
|6
|7.5
|2.2
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|36.4% (16-44)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Regina Walton
|8
|5.6
|3.0
|2.1
|0.6
|0.0
|28.1% (16-57)
|20.0% (4-20)
|Jess Booth
|8
|5.0
|2.1
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|29.6% (16-54)
|14.3% (2-14)
