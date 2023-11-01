It's not enough to simply be a fan of Elon. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Phoenix by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Elon team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maraja Pass 7 7.6 3.9 3.3 1.4 0.0 Iycez Adams 6 7.8 5.5 0.8 0.3 1.2 Ajia James 6 7.5 2.2 0.5 0.8 0.0 Ruby Willard 7 5.3 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.0 Regina Walton 7 5.1 3.0 2.3 0.6 0.0 Jess Booth 7 5.0 2.4 1.6 1.0 0.0 Vanessa Taylor 7 5.0 3.1 1.6 1.1 0.3 Ava Leroux 7 4.9 3.0 0.7 0.6 0.1 Diamond Monroe 6 2.8 1.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 Maya Johnson 7 2.4 2.6 0.4 0.7 0.9

Elon season stats

Elon has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Phoenix have a 0-1 record at home and a 2-3 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Elon's best win this season came on November 23 in a 75-68 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Phoenix have played two games this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

Of Elon's 24 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Elon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Wingate H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 UNC Greensboro A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Furman A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Marshall H 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Mount Olive H 1:00 PM

