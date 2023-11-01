Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Elon game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Phoenix with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Elon team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TK Simpkins 7 12.7 5.1 2.1 2.1 0.6 Max Mackinnon 7 12.3 4.9 2.6 0.4 0.4 Nick Dorn 7 10.7 2.6 0.3 0.4 0.1 Zac Ervin 7 10.3 1.9 1.1 0.3 0.0 Rob Higgins 7 10.1 2.4 2.9 0.4 0.0 LA Pratt 7 6.9 2.1 3.0 1.0 0.3 Sam Sherry 6 5.7 4.8 1.5 0.3 0.8 Deandre Smart 7 4.4 2.0 0.1 0.1 0.4 Kendall Campbell 6 3.5 3.0 0.2 0.0 0.7 Ned Hull 5 1.6 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.0

Elon season stats

Elon has four wins so far this season (4-3).

The Phoenix are 2-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best victory of the season, Elon beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in a 79-76 win on November 9.

This season, the Phoenix haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Elon's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Elon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Warren Wilson H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Radford A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 UNC Greensboro A 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Bridgewater (VA) H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 South Carolina A 6:00 PM

