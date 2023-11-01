On deck for the Duke Blue Devils women (5-3) is a matchup away versus the Clemson Tigers, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Duke games

Duke's next matchup information

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Littlejohn Coliseum

Top Duke players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Reigan Richardson 8 13.4 1.8 2.0 1.0 0.5 38.0% (38-100) 44.0% (11-25) Ashlon Jackson 7 12.4 1.6 2.7 1.3 0.1 44.8% (30-67) 40.5% (17-42) Oluchi Okananwa 8 10.3 7.0 1.8 1.8 0.4 51.7% (30-58) 47.1% (8-17) Taina Mair 8 10.3 4.1 4.0 2.3 0.1 41.5% (34-82) 26.7% (8-30) Jadyn Donovan 8 7.1 4.4 1.0 1.4 1.5 47.3% (26-55) -

