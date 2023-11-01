Duke's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Blue Devils are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:15 PM ET, at home versus the Charlotte 49ers.

Upcoming Duke games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Charlotte H 2:15 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Hofstra H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Baylor N 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Queens H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Syracuse H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Notre Dame A 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Pittsburgh A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Georgia Tech H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Pittsburgh H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Louisville A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Clemson H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Virginia Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 North Carolina A 6:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Notre Dame H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Boston College H 2:00 PM

Duke's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Charlotte 49ers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Broadcast: The CW

Top Duke players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kyle Filipowski 8 18.9 8.4 2.3 1.3 1.9 52.9% (55-104) 26.9% (7-26)
Jeremy Roach 8 13.9 2.4 2.5 1.0 0.1 48.8% (39-80) 45.8% (11-24)
Tyrese Proctor 8 10.3 3.0 4.8 0.9 0.1 43.9% (29-66) 32.4% (11-34)
Mark Mitchell 7 11.0 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.4 49.1% (28-57) 7.7% (1-13)
Caleb Foster 8 9.0 1.8 1.5 0.4 0.3 48.2% (27-56) 34.8% (8-23)

