Buy Tickets for Duke Blue Devils Basketball Games
Duke's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Blue Devils are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:15 PM ET, at home versus the Charlotte 49ers.
If you're looking to go to see the Duke Blue Devils in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Duke games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Duke's next matchup information
- Opponent: Charlotte 49ers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Broadcast: The CW
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Duke's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Duke players
Shop for Duke gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kyle Filipowski
|8
|18.9
|8.4
|2.3
|1.3
|1.9
|52.9% (55-104)
|26.9% (7-26)
|Jeremy Roach
|8
|13.9
|2.4
|2.5
|1.0
|0.1
|48.8% (39-80)
|45.8% (11-24)
|Tyrese Proctor
|8
|10.3
|3.0
|4.8
|0.9
|0.1
|43.9% (29-66)
|32.4% (11-34)
|Mark Mitchell
|7
|11.0
|4.7
|1.0
|0.6
|0.4
|49.1% (28-57)
|7.7% (1-13)
|Caleb Foster
|8
|9.0
|1.8
|1.5
|0.4
|0.3
|48.2% (27-56)
|34.8% (8-23)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.