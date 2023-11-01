Davidson's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Wildcats are currently 8-1) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the High Point Panthers.

Upcoming Davidson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 High Point H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Charlotte A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 La Salle A 6:30 PM
Sun, Jan 7 VCU H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 George Mason A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Fordham A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Richmond H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Duquesne H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 UMass H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Louis H 1:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Loyola Chicago A 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 George Mason H 7:00 PM

Davidson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: High Point Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: John M. Belk Arena

Top Davidson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Suzi-Rose Deegan 9 13.8 4.3 2.0 1.2 0.0 48.1% (50-104) 28.1% (9-32)
Charlise Dunn 9 12.3 6.9 1.7 1.0 0.9 41.4% (36-87) 36.0% (18-50)
Millie Prior 9 11.2 8.2 1.8 1.0 2.2 55.4% (41-74) 0.0% (0-1)
Elle Sutphin 6 13.8 5.2 1.0 1.7 0.7 47.1% (32-68) 46.7% (7-15)
Issy Morgan 9 9.1 2.8 4.2 1.3 0.2 58.0% (29-50) 50.0% (8-16)

