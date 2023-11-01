Currently 6-3, the Davidson Wildcats' next matchup is at home versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Davidson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Miami (OH) H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 South Carolina Upstate H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Ohio N 1:30 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Dayton H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Rhode Island H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 George Washington A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Fordham A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Richmond H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Saint Louis A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 VCU H 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Loyola Chicago A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Duquesne A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 George Mason H 2:30 PM
Tue, Feb 13 La Salle H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Saint Bonaventure A 3:30 PM

Davidson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Miami (OH) RedHawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: John M. Belk Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Top Davidson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
David Skogman 9 13.1 5.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 55.1% (43-78) 38.9% (14-36)
Grant Huffman 9 10.9 5.2 5.2 1.2 0.2 43.9% (36-82) 33.3% (6-18)
Bobby Durkin 9 10.8 3.8 1.0 0.4 0.2 45.6% (31-68) 42.0% (21-50)
Connor Kochera 9 9.9 2.3 0.9 0.7 0.0 60.3% (35-58) 42.3% (11-26)
Reed Bailey 9 9.1 5.7 1.3 0.6 0.1 49.2% (29-59) 20.0% (2-10)

