The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will be on the road against the the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday, December 7 (beginning at 6:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Charlotte 49ers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Charlotte games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Wake Forest A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Charleston Southern A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Davidson H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 North Texas H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 South Florida A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 UAB H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Rice A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 UTSA A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Tulane H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Temple A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Tulsa H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Tulane A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Temple H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Florida Atlantic H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 East Carolina A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Charlotte's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Charlotte players

Shop for Charlotte gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dazia Lawrence 9 17.2 3.7 1.7 1.2 0.1 46.7% (50-107) 30.0% (9-30)
Tracey Hueston 9 10.7 5.0 0.4 0.7 0.9 45.0% (36-80) 33.3% (1-3)
Keanna Rembert 9 6.0 3.2 1.1 0.4 0.4 40.0% (20-50) 33.3% (1-3)
Jacee Busick 9 4.9 5.6 1.2 0.9 0.1 37.8% (14-37) 47.6% (10-21)
Aylesha Wade 9 4.7 1.1 1.3 1.2 0.0 35.3% (12-34) 25.0% (4-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.