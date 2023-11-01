At 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, Teuvo Teravainen (11 goals) and the Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) continue their 2023-24 season on the road versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Upcoming Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Canucks A 10:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Senators A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Red Wings A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Predators H 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Capitals H 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Golden Knights H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Penguins A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Islanders H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Predators A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Canadiens H 7:00 PM

Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Vancouver Canucks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Rogers Arena
  • Broadcast: BSSO and ESPN+

Top Carolina players

  • Sebastian Aho: eight goals and 14 assists
  • Martin Necas: seven goals and 12 assists
  • Seth Jarvis: nine goals and 10 assists
  • Frederik Andersen: 4-1-0 record, .894 save percentage, 15 goals given up

