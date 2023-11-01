The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) will be on the road against the the Richmond Spiders on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Appalachian State Mountaineers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Appalachian State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Richmond A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Gardner-Webb A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Marquette A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Mercer H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Louisiana A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Texas State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 South Alabama H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Georgia Southern A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Georgia State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Coastal Carolina H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Georgia Southern H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Old Dominion A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 JMU A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Marshall A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Coastal Carolina A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Richmond Spiders
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Robins Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Appalachian State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Appalachian State players

Shop for Appalachian State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Faith Alston 7 15.4 2.4 3.0 2.4 0.6 37.5% (39-104) 21.9% (7-32)
Emily Carver 7 14.3 6.0 1.3 2.3 0.3 32.0% (32-100) 20.8% (11-53)
Rylan Moffitt 7 6.3 8.0 1.4 1.0 1.0 44.4% (16-36) 0.0% (0-2)
Zada Porter 7 5.4 2.6 1.0 1.6 0.0 39.3% (11-28) 28.6% (2-7)
Chae Harris 6 5.7 2.2 0.3 0.5 0.2 31.4% (11-35) 29.4% (5-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.