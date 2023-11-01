The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) will be on the road against the the Richmond Spiders on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Appalachian State games

Appalachian State's next matchup information

Opponent: Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Appalachian State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Faith Alston 7 15.4 2.4 3.0 2.4 0.6 37.5% (39-104) 21.9% (7-32) Emily Carver 7 14.3 6.0 1.3 2.3 0.3 32.0% (32-100) 20.8% (11-53) Rylan Moffitt 7 6.3 8.0 1.4 1.0 1.0 44.4% (16-36) 0.0% (0-2) Zada Porter 7 5.4 2.6 1.0 1.6 0.0 39.3% (11-28) 28.6% (2-7) Chae Harris 6 5.7 2.2 0.3 0.5 0.2 31.4% (11-35) 29.4% (5-17)

