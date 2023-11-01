Buy Tickets for Appalachian State Mountaineers Basketball Games
Appalachian State (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Queens Royals.
Upcoming Appalachian State games
Appalachian State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Queens Royals
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Curry Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Appalachian State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Donovan Gregory
|8
|13.0
|4.4
|2.8
|0.4
|0.0
|60.3% (38-63)
|50.0% (3-6)
|Tre'Von Spillers
|9
|11.2
|7.7
|0.3
|0.4
|1.7
|60.3% (44-73)
|-
|Terence Harcum
|9
|9.9
|2.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|29.4% (25-85)
|27.8% (15-54)
|Christopher Mantis
|9
|8.4
|2.1
|1.4
|0.7
|0.3
|42.9% (27-63)
|38.9% (21-54)
|CJ Huntley
|9
|7.9
|5.0
|0.8
|0.7
|0.4
|51.9% (28-54)
|36.0% (9-25)
