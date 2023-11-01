Appalachian State (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Queens Royals.

If you're looking to see the Appalachian State Mountaineers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Appalachian State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Queens A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Gardner-Webb N 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 UNC Asheville N 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UL Monroe H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 South Alabama A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Troy A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Coastal Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 James Madison A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Georgia State H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Coastal Carolina H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Georgia Southern H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 James Madison H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Georgia State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Georgia Southern A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Texas State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Queens Royals
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Curry Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Appalachian State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Appalachian State players

Shop for Appalachian State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Donovan Gregory 8 13.0 4.4 2.8 0.4 0.0 60.3% (38-63) 50.0% (3-6)
Tre'Von Spillers 9 11.2 7.7 0.3 0.4 1.7 60.3% (44-73) -
Terence Harcum 9 9.9 2.0 0.6 0.4 0.1 29.4% (25-85) 27.8% (15-54)
Christopher Mantis 9 8.4 2.1 1.4 0.7 0.3 42.9% (27-63) 38.9% (21-54)
CJ Huntley 9 7.9 5.0 0.8 0.7 0.4 51.9% (28-54) 36.0% (9-25)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.