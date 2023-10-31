The San Antonio Spurs (1-2), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Footprint Center, play the Phoenix Suns (2-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Spurs matchup.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-6.5) 226.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and had a +170 scoring differential.

The Spurs had a -823 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They put up 113 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and gave up 123.1 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

The teams combined to score 226.6 points per game last season, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams scored 234.7 combined points per game last season, 8.2 more than the total for this matchup.

Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

San Antonio won 33 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 49 times.

Suns and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +550 +300 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

