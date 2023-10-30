Teuvo Teravainen Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Flyers - October 30
The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Teuvo Teravainen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Teravainen Season Stats Insights
- In 9 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- In Teravainen's nine games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Teravainen has registered a point in a game five times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Teravainen has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.
- Teravainen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.
- There is a 33.9% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Teravainen Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|9
|Games
|4
|8
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
