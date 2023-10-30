The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) play the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 114 - Nets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 1.5)

Hornets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-0.2)

Hornets (-0.2) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets scored just 111 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) last season, but they played more consistently at the other end, where they gave up 117.2 points per game (22nd-ranked).

Charlotte ranked second-worst in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it grabbed 44.5 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Hornets ranked 17th in the NBA with 25.1 assists per contest.

With 13.6 turnovers per game, Charlotte was 18th in the NBA. It forced 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 11th in the league.

In terms of three-pointers, the Hornets were inefficient, as they ranked fourth-worst in the league in treys made (10.7 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (33%).

