In the upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Michael Bunting to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Bunting has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Bunting has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Bunting averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

